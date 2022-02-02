Deloitte Smart Factory launches design contest

Students can win a $1,500 prize by winning the Deloitte Smart Factory storage container commission design contest.

The winner will have their design displayed inside the Smart Factory on innovation campus and be invited to the grand opening. Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Deloitte Marketing Specialist Macy Wilbanks said that the contest is a way for the factory to further their mission of collaboration.

“One of the founding principles of The Smart Factory at Wichita is community,” Wilbanks said. “By offering this contest for WSU students, it gives us the opportunity to connect with the WSU community and make a lasting impact on campus while giving students the opportunity to boost their resume and hone their design skills.”

Students need to submit three samples from their portfolio and a short vision statement that explains their design.

“We will coach the winner through creating the container design, and the final design will be created on a vinyl wrap that will be placed on the container,” Wilbanks said.