Softball starts 4-1 after opening weekend

Sophomore Addison Barnard celebrates after hitting a double against Fort Hays on Oct. 17 in Wilkins Stadium.

The Wichita State softball program went 4-1 in the Bearcat Classic this weekend, to open up the 2022 season. Here’s how they fared in the five games.

Day One

The Dayton Flyers took an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, after Caitlin Bingham allowed a grand slam in WSU’s first game of the season.Bingham settled in after that, as she pitched for a total of six full innings and allowed eight hits, four runs, one walk and struck out three hitters.

Junior Sydney McKinney sparked a fire for the Shocker offense. She went 3-4 hitting one homerun, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Following McKinney was sophomore Bailey Urban who tied her career high of three hits and two runs.

The Shockers took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning, after Lauren Mills, Lauren Lucas and Urban hit back-to-back RBI’s gaining the Shockers their first lead 7-5.

Following their two run lead, the Shockers stopped the Flyers from scoring the rest of the game, while putting up five more runs with McKinney’s three-run homer and Addison Barnard’s final hit of the game.

Next, the Shockers picked up their second win of the season against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Senior Erin McDonald made her first appearance in the circle pitching a total of 6.1 straight innings. She allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out 10 hitters. Following McDonald, freshman Alison Cooper made her college debut allowing one strike out, one hit.

WSU put up the first runs in the top of the third inning with a double from Urban and an RBI from Lucas. Senior Neleigh Herring and junior Zoe Jones hit single home runs to lead 4-0.

The Bearkats were unable to score until bottom of the fourth inning with sophomore Kylie Hobbs’ single home run. Following Hobbs’ lead, the Bearkats put up two more runs, changing the score to 4-3.

The Shockers added five more runs leaving the final score 9-5.

Day Two

The Shockers achieved their first run-rule of the season against Houston Baptist on Saturday.

McKinney added to her weekend streak as she went 4-for-4 with one home run, one triple, three runs and three RBIs. In just three games, she has tied her career high.

Freshman Kenzie Schopfer joined the circle making her collegiate debut. She pitched for a total of five innings, allowed two runs on six hits, walked one batter and struck out four.

Day Three

WSU suffered their first loss of the season Sunday morning against the South Dakota Coyotes, 0-3.

Coyote senior Jadyn DeWitte put up the first run from either team. She hit the game-winning home-run during the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Shockers finished the day picking up their fourth win of the season against Sam Houston once again.

Senior Wylie Glover led the Shockers in the third inning with a double, gaining a 9-6 lead.

The Shockers continued to add four back-to-back runs in the fifth and sixth innings after Barnard and Urban’s home runs (15-6). Jones scored the final run of the game on Glover’s RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Up next, the Shocker will take on Arkansas State on Feb. 18 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled at 5 p.m.