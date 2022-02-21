Record store showcases strong music selections for music lovers

The new and rarities vinyl collection is featured at the front of Spektrum Muzik. On Feb. 7 Rumors by Fleetwood Mac and Dolly Parton’s Greatest Hits were two of the most popular featured records.

Time travel exists at Spektrum Muzik. Reminiscing an old rock record – or picking up the ear crackling sound of a Kaey Musgraves vinyl – is like traveling back in time at Spektrum Muzik.

I received a record player from my close friend a couple of years ago. The record player belonged to his late grandfather. With the record player came an abundance of vinyl records from different time periods and genres – including an original record from Def Leppard’s Pyromania album from 1983.

Soon after receiving my first record player, my friend suggested I go to Spektrum Muzik, located at 905 W. Douglass in the Delano District of downtown Wichita.

At Spektrum, there are tons of records in several different genres, including, country, bluegrass, pop, hip-hop, rock and roll, metal, psychedelic rock, gospel, musical and movie soundtracks, etc.

Records can either be purchased new or used. Spektrum has a large selection of used records which account for records from the original era it was recorded in.

The store also sells mini vinyl records, used CDs, cassette tapes, band T-shirts, record players and other band memorabilia. One of the neatest aspects of Spektrum is that they collect vinyls, cassettes and CDs that are sold through a buy, sell and trade process.

Some of my favorite records I have purchased from Spektrum include Dolly Parton’s greatest hits, Love Gun by Kiss from 1977 and Off the Wall by Michael Jackson from 1979. However, as a country fan, I was disappointed about the small selection of records to choose from in that genre.

To sell records at Spektrum, bring them into the store, or – call a store associate and have them come to pick up the collection.

I would give Spektrum Muzik an 8/10 rating. The store has a unique setting and plenty of options to choose from between old and new records. However, there is only a small collection to choose from in the used Country genre.