Ultimate guide to Knitting and Crocheting

Knitting is a fun hobby to also use to help start avoiding fast fashion

Many of us may think that knitting and crocheting is usually something that our grandmas like to do.

But, thanks to the pandemic and quarantine, many people have taken up the craft and created several things with it.

I am a self-taught knitter and crocheter. I have been crocheting and knitting since I was in middle school and got started by watching YouTube videos and reading books.

If you are interested in starting knitting, crocheting or both, here’s a pocket guide on how you can get started.

Tip 1: Start small.

The best way to get started is to start small. When I first started crocheting, I started out by making accessories for Barbie dolls and making stuffed animals.

If wanting to make garments, start out by making scarves or hats for yourself. Making these will help get used to the technique of knitting or crocheting and then experiment with different types of yarn with these projects.

Tip 2: Plan ahead

It’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to knitting and crocheting. Since I have started making more garments recently, I have realized that it is better to plan ahead.

This means that if you need to buy an extra thing of yarn of the same color you’re using for a garment, go for it. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck with an unfinished product if your local craft store runs out of the color you are using.

Tip 3: Measure

This is huge when it comes to making garments. Measure out your size. If you don’t, your garment will come out too big or too small.

One way you can measure your garment size is to use a garment for reference. For example, if you wear a size extra-large in shirts, you can use a sweater you already have for your measurements

Tip 4: Get creative.

The last tip I want to leave with is to get creative. Look up tutorials on YouTube for help and references and put your own twist on it.

Whether that would be changing up the colors on the stuffed animal or adding a design to the garment. Whatever suits you. The beauty of the craft is that it allows you to be creative and create your own style.