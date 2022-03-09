OPINION: Shocker Hall door guards are cheap substitute for real security

Campus housing and residence life began locking all exterior doors except the front doors of The Suites, The Flats and the A1 and B0 doors in Shocker Hall after 10 p.m. This policy came into effect on January 14. These efforts are not only ineffective and inefficient, but avoid the root of the issue: once an individual is in the dorms, there is no stopping them.

One of the very first noticeable flaws of these precautions is the fact that they simply don’t work. Within the first several weeks, many of the doors could still be accessed after the late night hours and before the early morning hours. Stairwell doors were either locked as usual or remained locked during the day when they are supposed to be accessible.

As a woman on campus my first concern is that if I am being followed or pursued, there will be no refuge until I either activate a blue light — which still needs a few minutes for response time — or I can make it to an unlocked door that may be inaccessible.

Another issue is that the door guards can only keep watch from their enclosed posts just inside the building thresholds. Sure this can keep potential threats at bay, but it has little effect if they can still infiltrate the building via other unguarded doors. The guards have no means of knowing if there is danger on any floor aside from the one they are stationed at. What can solve this problem? Security cameras are an easy start.

Ceiling cameras in each hallway and block would be an easy way to monitor housing on-goings while being minimally invasive. A reliable electronic means of documenting the comings and goings of students and visitors is far more sound than the testimonial of an underpaid “security” guard, of which there are only two or three per building. Cameras can create time-verifiable records. If something were to ever happen, this type of security could lead to solid identifications and subsequent arrests.

The sad reality is that WSU prioritizes saving a few dollars over installing security cameras that will deter and record individuals with malicious intentions. While there have not been any recent reports of dormitory invasions or assaults, I fear it is only a matter of time before something tragic happens while guards unknowingly remain “watchful” at their posts.

