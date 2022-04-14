Alabama graduate transfer commits to WSU

After a successful shot by sophomore Tyson Etienne, the men’s basketball team cheers on the bench.

Just three days after entering the transfer portal, James Rojas is expected to commit to WSU, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Rojas started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College, before transferring to Alabama for the past three seasons. Rojas has dealt injuries during his tenure with the Crimson Tide and tearing his ACL twice. Rojas averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds this past season, while working his way back.

The 6-foot-8 forward will help add some size to the WSU roster, after the departure of last year’s starting center Morris Udeze. Kenny Pohto is the only other center on the roster for next season.

The Shockers now have six scholarships left for the 2022-23 season. If Ricky Council IV decides not to return to college after declaring for the NBA Draft last month, WSU will have seven scholarships available.