Firework prices are skyrocketing: How to find the best deals

Many Wichita residents are ready to celebrate the Fourth of July as firework stands pop up left and right.

What most people don’t know is that there has been a dramatic increase in the price of fireworks due to rising shipping costs, according to kwch.com. To keep your Fourth fun and affordable, here are some tips to finding the best bang for your buck.

Discounts, Discounts, Discounts

Due to the increasing cost of fireworks, many vendors have begun distributing coupons via newspapers, fliers or other physical media. Giving your local paper a glance (especially if you live in a smaller community) is almost sure to provide a coupon or two as vendors attempt to make a profit.

One method I have used for years is taking advantage of military discounts while treating veterans to an enjoyable shopping experience. My father, who served for several decades, loves fireworks and the Fourth of July more than any other holiday.

My brother and I love to treat him annually by taking him to the local firework stands, picking out some of his favorites (naturally, the largest, most destructive ones) and then paying for them with the assistance of our military discount.

If you have a grandparent or relative that enjoys the Fourth of July and has served our country, it’s a great opportunity to spend time together whilst getting a well-earned discount.

Shop Local

Most chain firework stores have countless stacks of sparklers, firecrackers, smoke bombs and more designed to draw in the attention of potential shoppers — however, these companies are usually just looking to fatten their wallets at your expense.

Instead of shopping with massive chain companies, find a local firework stand that is family-run or part of a fundraising project. You’ll likely pay less for the exact same goods and you have the fantastic opportunity to give back and help others.

Reach out to family and friends

The best and most enjoyable way to celebrate the Fourth of July on a budget is to group up with friends and family to have a joint celebration.

It’s undeniable that if a group of friends each spends or contributes $50 to buy fireworks, you’ll get to enjoy more fireworks with people that you love and take advantage of a better deal. Buying fireworks all at once and in bulk (assuming that they will all be used) as a group is more cost-efficient than buying individually.

Ask relatives and friends for leftovers

Grandparents and older family members tend to stash away unused fireworks after the holiday season, so reaching out and asking for firework donations from friends and loved ones is a great idea.

Not only do you reduce waste by getting value out of a stagnant, unused firework, but most of the time you can get them for free. While fireworks don’t expire, it’s recommended to use them sooner rather than later and to always exercise caution, according to ShelfLifeTips.com. Typically, you can determine if a firework is still usable if it has no visible damage and an intact fuse. Be sure to note if the fireworks were stored correctly and always trust your gut; a few sparks and pops aren’t worth a trip to the hospital.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate the Fourth of July, be sure to be cautious, aware and considerate of others.