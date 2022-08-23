Wichita State athletics partners with popular NIL platform

During the second half of the game against the SMU Mustangs on Feb. 5, the five on the court pause to discuss strategy.

Wichita State athletics is partnering with Opendorse – a name, image and likeness platform in college athletics.

Opendorse allows for direct access for organizations and individuals to explore NIL collaborations with Wichita State student athletes.

“Today’s launch of their NIL Marketplace is the next step in enhancing opportunities for every student athlete,” Opendorse Senior Director of Collegiate Partnerships Tim Pederson said in a statement to the university. “Any fan or brand can confidently offer compliant NIL deals to their favorite Shocker student athletes in just seconds.”

Fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, book, pitch and pay for student athlete NIL activities all in one platform.

Every athlete at Wichita State will receive an Opendorse profile that they can customize and promote on their personal social media accounts. Opendorse can be accessed through a website or phone application.

Opendorse launched its initial school specific NIL marketplaces in the spring of 2022. It is currently used by over 750,000 college athletes. In addition, student athletes with an Opendorse profile experienced a 193% increase in NIL opportunities.

“Opendorse’s NIL Marketplace is an important pathway for student athletes and the Wichita State community to facilitate NIL opportunities,” Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said in a university press release.

Anyone who wishes to enter into a NIL deal with an international athlete at Wichita State should contact their legal counsel prior to entering an agreement.

The Shockers NIL marketplace on Opendorse will launch on Aug. 29.