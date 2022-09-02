OPINION: Get rid of handheld student ids

Wichita State started its innovation campus plan a decade ago. Officials at the university have been developing ways to upgrade the campus to benefit their students and faculty.

In the spirit of innovating campus, WSU should get rid of physical ID cards or create one system that works effectively.

Before the fall semester began, campus housing updated their security system by replacing student IDs indoor access with the JustIN Mobile App.

JustIN improves the safety of their users with anti-cloning technology to transfer data from an ISO or Android device to the lock. It uses Bluetooth connection and SSL AES 128 encryption – which transfers data only authorized users can access – to unlock doors. Additionally, the app automatically updates along with locks.

The housing staff are the only members, on campus, who have access to the data system that gives students access to the virtual key. Additionally, only certain staff members have access to the system. If there is a malfunction with the key, an RA on duty is likely to call their hirer up for additional help.

Our generation is tied to our smartphones and the majority of students carry chargers with them. According to reviews.org, 74% of Americans cannot leave without their phones without feeling uneasy. It is easier to remember a cellphone than a key.

Additionally, 48% get anxious when their phone reaches 20% battery life. Chargers are carried to classrooms and are inside of cars to avoid having our phones die before we get home.

JustIN also eliminates the need to have a student ID, well almost. When a student loses their ID card, they check out a guest pass from the both front desks in the Suites and Shocker Hall.

The app’s goal is to eliminate student IDs; however, students still need their ID. Having both keys does not make sense to the student.

To get inside of each housing building, students still need to use the IDs to get inside. The JustIN app only works on a resident’s front door and bedroom door. Additionally, students also need their IDs to receive mail and use meal points.

If housing, and WSU wants to go completely virtual, they need to get rid of the plastic student IDs.

If Wichita State went completely virtual with their student IDs, it would also eliminate the extra usage of plastic.