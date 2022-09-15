OPINION: John Williams prepares to leave the music business with a bang

Imagine the famous Indiana Jones film theme. It is a nostalgic tune, isn’t it? Even if you are unfamiliar with the movies, you’ve probably heard the tune..

For you fans of the Indiana Jones franchise, a fifth film is being made and is set for release next June. John Williams is the main composer for the film’s scores. Williams has worked extensively with Steven Spielberg and has composed scores for movies, like “Harry Potter,” “E.T.”, “Jurassic Park.” Williams will once again be constructing the music for this next Indiana Jones film, his final composition before he retires.

The score, “Helena’s Theme,” refers to a new character in the movie who will be played by Phoebe Waller Bridge.

At the Hollywood Bowl on Sept.3, Williams conducted “Helena’s Theme” as a teaser for the upcoming movie.

I felt the score was a mixture of a foreboding, heroic ambiance and a classic and romantic melody.

This truly goes to show what a master composer John Williams is. Once again, he has formulated a masterclass music piece which perfectly fits into a movie.

Just like how the “Jaws” theme feels eerie and panicking and how the “Harry Potter” theme feels whimsical and majestic, “Helena’s Theme” feels exactly as it should.