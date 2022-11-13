OPINION: A college girl’s guide to staying warm

We got our first tastes of winter last week. We walked outside into 30 degree mornings — only to be sweating by two o’clock.

Winters in Kansas can be brutal. Between the icy roads and windchill, preparing for what’s coming is important.

If you have never experienced a winter in Kansas or aren’t from a colder state, be ready for what’s to come – A hoodie and sweatpants isn’t going to cut it.

The first thing is to make sure your car can handle the cold. Check that your tires have tread to withstand the icy roads. You don’t need an accident on your hands. Also, keep a pair of jumper cables because you never know when you or someone else might need them.

Make sure to always start your car to warm it up before going anywhere. Driving on a cold engine will only damage it. Extra clothes and some blankets in your trunk could be helpful. If your car breaks down in the winter you’re going to freeze while waiting for help.

Don’t forget an ice scraper. Scrape every window before going anywhere. Trust me, an iced over windshield is an accident waiting to happen.

If you want to be extra safe, take your car in to have a “check-up.” Having a mechanic make sure everything is working before the winter weather hits might help you avoid problems.

During winter, walking around campus is going to be brutal. Make sure you bundle up and have plenty of layers. You can always take some off if you need.

Hats and gloves will be your best friends. Consider having a water resistant jacket to repel the snow and shoes that won’t get soggy.

If you want to spend a little money, invest in a heated jacket. As a long time resident of Kansas, I know I will.

Eating hot foods is an easy way to keep warm when the temperature drops. So eat your soup and drink your coffee hot.

If heating is bad in your dorm or apartment, try a heated blanket or even just a heating pad. Maintain your body temperature even when you’re asleep.

Most importantly, take care of yourself and stay healthy. It’s a lot easier to fight off the cold when you’re feeling good.