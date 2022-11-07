OPINION: A college girl’s guide to classes

With enrollment for classes starting in two weeks, it’s important to start preparing for next semester.

Your first step should always be to make an appointment with your advisor. While it is up to you to enroll yourself, they can help you figure out which classes to take.Your advisor can help you pick the classes you need for your major. Though you can always pick up classes outside of your major if you want to.

If you don’t know who your advisor is, or how to make an appointment, visit wichita.edu/academics/advising.

When looking at classes make sure to read the description. The name of the class doesn’t tell you everything you need to know.

Timing is everything when picking your classes. If you’re one to sleep in, avoid early classes when planning your schedule. If you’re like me, mid-morning classes are the go to, while some prefer afternoon classes — it’s up to you.

Once you have your classes planned out, you need to know when you can enroll online. Nov. 14 enrollment opens for honors students and athletes. Juniors on Nov. 15, sophomores on Nov. 16 and freshmen on Nov. 17.

The number of classes you take is up to you. Twelve is usually a good number to go for, but you can always take on more if you’re prepared for a heftier workload.

If you can’t fit a class into your schedule, opt for the online option if it’s available. Online classes are just as good as in person classes.

Now is also the time to switch your major or add a minor. It’s normal for students to change their minds about what they’re studying.It’s also okay if you don’t want to change your major. Everyone always says college students will change their major at least once, but maybe not the case for you.

Throughout the rest of the semester and the next, go to class. You’re paying for these classes, don’t just skip them. Also, be present in class. Just going isn’t enough — participate and include yourself in discussions and work.

With less than two months left in the semester, make the most of it and finish strong.