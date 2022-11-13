OPINION: A college girl’s guide to being an extrovert

There’s a time and place for everything, and you may think that the perfect place for an extrovert is college. When you really look at it, though, extroverts are going to struggle in certain situations.

While making friends can be easy, there’s always an issue with making too many. This can spread your time thin and leave you feeling like you have to give them all your attention, all the time.

Sometimes a couple of close friends is the best option. Once in a while instead of going out with everyone, do something with just one other person or a small group of friends. This will help strengthen your bond.

You should always be cautious of oversharing when meeting new people or even just having normal conversations. Not everyone needs to know your favorite type of dog and your guilty pleasure movie.

Conversation etiquette is important. In college, you’re going to encounter a lot of different people. Be ready to have a slower paced conversation or quick ones.

Be observant of the people around you. Just because you are an energetic person doesn’t mean everyone wants to talk to you. Don’t be discouraged, some people get uncomfortable and you need to notice that.

Don’t forget to spend time on your classes. Once you start making friends and doing more, time will slip away from you.

Learn to be alone. There are going to be times when you can’t be with your friends, so find things you like to do by yourself.

Extroverts sometimes forget that they need to take care of themselves. They get too caught up in everything else that is happening. Self care is important, make sure that you are giving yourself time too.

Even extroverts can get overwhelmed sometimes. So you have to remember not to spread yourself too thin. Manage your time well to avoid this.

The most important lesson is not to force things. Sometimes extroverts can be too much for other people. That doesn’t mean you need to change, you just need to be considerate of other people – and yourself.