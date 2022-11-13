OPINION: A college girl’s guide to being an introvert

Being an introvert in college can be hard. Just going to classes can run your social battery into the ground. So how do you battle the constant need to be alone?

As an introvert, myself, the college transition has been interesting. Once I realized I don’t have to be involved in everything and make friends with everyone, I started to enjoy it more.

Stick to your close friends. If you don’t want to interact with every person you see and meet, don’t.

Don’t force social interaction. When you aren’t feeling up to going to a party or event, don’t force yourself to go. You don’t have to put yourself into an uncomfortable situation.

Understand that FOMO happens, but you don’t have to give into it. Keep your social limit in mind. You don’t want to push yourself too far.

If you make friends with other introverts, it will be easier to understand each other. You won’t always have to explain why you don’t feel up to hanging out.

If you’re having trouble making friends, join a group or organization and make friends with other members. After all, you’re all there because you enjoy the same things.

To an introvert, alone time is important. Each day you should be putting time away to be by yourself.

Find places you can hide on campus, somewhere comfortable. The library would be a good place since it’s quiet and nobody will talk to you. If you have another place in mind, remember your headphones or a book. Most people won’t approach you if you look busy; use that to your advantage.

If being surrounded by students is too much for you, consider taking some classes online — I don’t recommend taking all of your classes online though. Getting some interaction with people is good.

Every once in a while you need to step out of your comfort zone. If you get too comfortable with a routine you won’t ever want to try new things and grow.

Don’t be embarrassed about being introverted. Take care of yourself and don’t worry about what the extroverts around you are doing.