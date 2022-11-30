Baseball releases 2023 schedule

The Shocker’s baseball team meets at the pitcher’s mound in between innings.

The baseball team released their full schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning.

They will play 11 non-conference teams throughout the year. The team will face 10 of the 11 teams at least once before conference play begins.

They ended last season 21-36 overall and 9-15 in conference play. They were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 AAC Baseball Tournament.

Their season will start Feb. 17 when they travel to Long Beach State for a three-game series. They last played Long Beach State in 2015.

The Shockers will continue on the road to play Utah Tech in their lone four-game series of the season from Feb. 23-25.

Oakland and UMass are two new non-conference opponents for the Shockers. The Oakland series will serve as the team’s home opener on March 3. The series with UMass will also be at home from March 24-26.

The Shockers will take on Kansas on March 8 in Lawrence and April 26 at home. They will face Oklahoma State on March 22 at home and on April 4 and 25 in Stillwater. They play Kansas State on April 18 at home and May 2 in Manhattan.

The team will also play last year’s College World Series runner-up, Oklahoma, three times on March 14, March 28 and April 11. The March 14 and 28 meetings will be in Wichita.

The Shockers will play three other Big 12 Conference opponents — Kansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

The Shockers will take on Kansas on March 8 in Lawrence and April 26 at home. They will face Oklahoma State on March 22 at home and on April 4 and 25 in Stillwater. They play Kansas State on April 18 at home and May 2 in Manhattan.

Conference play begins March 31 at Cincinnati. Their conference home opener will be against Houston on April 6.

They will play last year’s American Athletic Conference champion, East Carolina, in their only meeting at Eck Stadium from April 21-23.

They close the season at the University of Central Florida before playing in the AAC Championship Tournament at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.