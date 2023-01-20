OPINION: A college girl’s guide to spring semester

With another semester in full swing, now is not the time to slack off. Whether fall semester didn’t go the way you expected, or you overworked yourself, spring can be a new start.

At the beginning of every semester it’s important to stay consistent. The decisions you make now will set your path for the rest of the year.

Make sure you’re taking the classes you need — the last day to drop classes is January 30th. Not only do you need to know your schedule, but you need to be going to class. If you start a bad habit of skipping, it’ll bite you in the butt come midterms and finals. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

If you’re struggling with a class, don’t be afraid to reach out to your professor. They’re here to help and teach you. You could also use your classmates as resources, help each other. Study groups might very well save your grade.

These aren’t the only resources to success. There are tutors on campus and a library database with endless information. Tutors can help you with any subject and any class.

Organization can also be a big help. Personally, I have always found the spring semester to be more chaotic than the fall. Keep a planner or calendar, whatever helps you stay on top of things.

If you gave into bad habits last semester, now is the time to turn it around. Do the work and keep your grades up.

However, working yourself to death isn’t going to benefit you. So make sure you take care of yourself. Both physically and mentally. Remember to take a break and keep yourself healthy. So eat your meals and drink some water.

School can be overwhelming. It’s completely normal to feel a little anxious when you start new classes, but once you get the hang of things you’ll see that all the worrying was pointless.

It’s also time to make some new friends. You’ll be seeing all sorts of new people in your classes and on campus. Don’t be afraid to talk to people, the worst thing that can happen is they walk away.

Getting involved on campus is a great way to meet new people and explore your interests. With hundreds of clubs and organizations you’re bound to find one you fit with. There’s also events going on all over campus every day. Don’t be afraid to try something new.

College is the perfect time to get out of your comfort zone. Keep an open mind for everything. Not every decision is set in stone, you can change your major or explore jobs.

Finally, while it’s important to prioritize school, you can have a life. I know, crazy. When something in class doesn’t go your way, just remember that there is an outside world waiting for you.

The college experience may seem hard to grasp, but once you find a good balance success will be yours. Attack the spring semester and finish the year strong.