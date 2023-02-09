OPINION: A college girl’s guide to the Super Bowl

I know what you’re thinking, “Dani, what does the Super Bowl have to do with college?” In all fairness, nothing, but I’m in college and so are all of you, so if you’re watching the Super Bowl, it relates to college.

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ll know that the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 12.

I’m not here to pick a side (go Chiefs). I’m just here to explain what the Super Bowl is and what to expect, especially if you aren’t a football person but still want to watch the game.

The Super Bowl, in simple terms, is the National Football League’s (NFL) annual championship game.

The Super Bowl is what every team competes to play in. Teams play regular season games, before hitting the playoffs. Once teams enter the playoffs, they compete until they lose a game.

There are two sides of the NFL: the AFC and NFC. For the sake of not spending too long explaining, they are just two divisions to split up all the teams.

There is a winner from each side after the playoffs that advances to the Super Bowl. This year, the AFC winner was the Chiefs, and the NFC winner was the Eagles.

That brings me to the Super Bowl, this year it will be played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A lot of people just watch for the halftime show. There have been a couple of bad ones in recent years, but this year Rihanna will take the field, and I have no doubt that she’s going to kill it.

For country fans out there, Chris Stapleton will be singing the National Anthem to start the game.

Currently, there’s some controversy surrounding the Super Bowl. The AFC and NFC Championships were bad on a lot of accounts, and, as a Chiefs fan, I have to say that both games were rough to watch.

In addition, for the first time in NFL history, two brothers will be playing each other in the Superbowl.

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, and his brother Jason Kelce, the center for the Eagles will go head-to-head, even though they both play offense and won’t be on the field at the same time.

People are even calling it the Kelce Bowl. On top of the brothers playing, there’s a petition going around for their mom to do the coin toss.

On top of all of that, the Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid used to be the Eagles’ head coach. Ried coached them for 14 seasons, taking them to one Super Bowl in that time.

Whether you’ve been a fan your whole life, or are just watching because of your friends, keep an open mind and enjoy the Super Bowl.