OPINION: A college girl’s guide to saving money

If you’re anything like me, money is both your best friend and worst enemy. College only seems to amplify my money intake and my money output.

I have some tips about saving your money and spending it in the best ways. Because let’s be honest, we all spend a lot of money.

Campus jobs are going to be the easiest ways to make money in college. Not only are the schedules very flexible to your classes, but they also help pay for school while putting some money in your pocket.

Small part-time jobs are great for college students who just need a quick buck. Don’t shy away from local jobs and restaurants.

College is expensive, so you want to go about it in the most financially efficient way possible. That means staying on track with the courses you take and making sure they align with your major

On top of that, failing classes is an expensive thing to do. This isn’t highschool, the do overs here cost a lot more than you want to be spending. So don’t make yourself have to fork over money for the same class more than once.

I’m definitely not the first to say this, but textbooks are a scam. You don’t have to buy your books brand new from the college. There are hundreds of websites where you can find new and used books for way cheaper.

Not to mention there are sites that let you rent them. I always check Amazon first because I know I won’t be coughing up a hundred dollars for a book I’ll look at three times.

Then, those books that you didn’t spend an arm and a leg on can be sold to other students. You’ll just be helping the cycle and getting your money back.

There are other ways that can help you avoid overspending. For instance, steer clear of unnecessary expenses.

You don’t need to go out every night and eat fast food six times a week. If that’s your prerogative, go for it, but that seems like money wasted.

Instead, you could use your meal plan or make your own food. It’s going to be way less expensive in the long run.

Not to mention WSU has the Shocker Support Locker that can help provide some options for food if you are struggling.

When it comes to eating out as a social endeavor with friends, we sometimes feel pressured even though we may not have the money.

I’m here to say that it’s okay to say no to going out. If they’re really your friends, they aren’t going to judge you for passing on an outing when you can’t afford it.

If you’re living off campus, planning out your expenses can be very helpful. Try to account ahead of time how much transportation, groceries and living expenses are. Keep in mind all the other things you’re responsible to pay before spending “fun money.”

There are apps and websites that can help you budget. Or you can do it the old fashioned way and write out all your expenses.

When it comes to college, there is an easier, and cheaper alternative to almost everything. You just have to be willing to figure out what works best for you.