PHOTOS: Art Chatter

Kristy Mace, Photographer|March 5, 2023
Kristy Mace
WAM’s first speaker for Art Chatter was Chadwick Armstrong, an accomplished costume designer. Armstrong presented about his many successes in the industry, and the concept of his future 100th project.
Arts and Culture
Galleries
Campus
PHOTOS: Arab Student Association Fundraiser
Sports
PHOTOS: WBB v.s. Temple
Softball
Softball receives first national ranking of the season
Bill passed limiting transgender participation in sports
‘I was starting to panic:’ Anti-abortion group garners fear, anger from WSU students
The Sunflower
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name
Email