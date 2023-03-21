Baseball splits shortened series with Creighton

Chuck Ingram (#9) takes his turn at bat in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Ingram was at bat 4 times throughout Friday’s game.

Due to freezing temperatures in the Omaha area, Creighton made an abrupt trip to Wichita for a brief two-game series against the baseball team on March 18 and 19.

Game 1

The Shockers and the Bluejays took their first matchup on Saturday to 14 innings. Creighton was able to put this one away, 13-6 after scoring eight runs in the top of the fourteenth.

Wichita State’s pitching staff was exceedingly active this game. The team went through ten pitchers that threw a combined 20 strikeouts.

A bunt from junior Seth Stroh allowed sophomore Peyton Tolle to score the Shockers’ first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning. This was Stroh’s only hit of the afternoon in two at-bats.

Creighton then went on an unanswered scoring run throughout the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Wichita State was down 4-1 entering the eighth inning.

In the eighth inning, the Shocks were able to put together a run of their own. A Tolle single to right field allowed both Jayden Gustafson and Brock Rodden to score and a single from Mauricio Millan brought Garrett Pennington home to tie the game 4-4.

After one run from each team in the ninth, the score was tied 5-5 at the end of regulation. Both teams did not score until the fourteenth inning when Creighton scored their eight runs off pitchers Carter Rost and Nate Adler.

Game 2

Wichita State came back on Sunday to run-rule Creighton in seven innings with a score of 12-2. This is just their third run-rule of the season.

Tolle was the star of this one, playing his dual role of pitcher and batter. On the mound, he had a career-high 12 strikeouts and his record moves to a perfect 4-0. At the plate, Tolle recorded three hits and was responsible for three of the Shockers’ runs.

After Tolle, four players, Rodden, Pennington, Millan and Chuck Ingram, recorded two hits. All but one of the Shockers’ batting lineup registered at least one hit.

Creighton’s two runs came in top of the first inning when Tyler Lozano hit a single home run to left field and Sterling Hayes hit a double that allowed Ben North to score.

Baseball will take a short road trip to Tulsa on March 21 to play Oral Roberts for the second time this season. The Golden Eagles beat the Shockers in their March 7 matchup 6-5. The game will be broadcast on the Oral Roberts University Sports Network.