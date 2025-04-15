Wichita State baseball’s pitching implodes in 18-12 loss at Kansas

Mack Smith Sophomore Tyler Dobbs winds up to throw a pitch on April 12. Dobbs pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs against UTSA.

Wichita State head coach Brian Green used nine pitchers on Tuesday evening against Kansas, six of whom allowed runs. The Shocker pitching staff struggled throughout the game in an 18-12 road loss to the Jayhawks.

WSU allowed its second-most runs this season, only behind a complete 27-run disaster against Louisiana Tech in March. The Shockers have given up 13 or more runs three times in the past two weeks.

Wichita State dropped to 12-24 on the season, while Kansas improved to 28-10.

The Shockers out-hit the Jayhawks, 16-13. The difference was in the ability to drive runners in. Wichita State left 18 runners on base, while KU only stranded eight.

Thirteen of WSU’s 16 hits were singles, with the other three being doubles. The Shockers continually strung hits and walks together, but struggled to find a big bop that would drive everyone home. KU, meanwhile, had five extra-base hits, including two homers.

Wichita State batters were plunked eight times — the most in a single game in program history by a full two HBPs. Senior Josh Livingston took the bulk of the punishment by being hit three times, tying a program record.

On the other end, Green likely came into the midweek game planning to use multiple pitchers. Junior Colton Vercoe received his first start of the season on the mound, but was subbed out after one inning.

Of the 11 WSU pitchers who have thrown 10 or more innings this year, only three have an earned run average below five.

Wichita State drove Kansas’ starting pitcher out of the game in the first inning, but not before scoring four runs and taking the lead.

The Shockers pushed across another run in the second. The KU pitcher threw the ball away from first base while fielding a bunt from junior Jaden Gustafson, allowing sophomore Camden Johnson to score from second base.

Then, the Jayhawks responded in the bottom of the inning, stringing a few singles together before smoking a three-run homer to left field to take the lead, 6-5.

After a quiet third inning, WSU retook the advantage in the fourth with a two-out rally. Trailing 7-6, KU woke up again in the bottom of the frame, leading off the inning with a pop-fly homer off senior pitcher Owen Reynolds.

It was the first homer Reynolds has allowed this season. He proceeded to walk the next three batters, and junior Caleb Anderson was brought in to stop the bleeding.

Instead, the next five Jayhawk at-bats ended with runs crossing the plate. All of a sudden, the Shockers found themselves in a big hole, 13-7.

WSU rallied for two runs in the top of the next inning, but Kansas immediately responded with four more to pile on the lead, 17-9.

From there, the game slowed down. WSU picked up two runs in the top of the sixth, but left two batters on base in the seventh and eighth and went down quietly in the ninth.

Eight Wichita State batters earned hits, and all nine reached base. Five Shockers had multi-hit games. Johnson stood out, going 4-7 with three runs scored, and senior Ryan Callahan, who began his collegiate career as a Jayhawk, went 3-4 with a career-high five runs batted in.

Over the weekend, Wichita State will travel to Florida Atlantic in hopes of snapping a four-game losing streak. The first pitch against the Owls is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida.