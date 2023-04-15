REVIEW: ‘Drunk or Dreaming Tour’ was a dream come true

Dustin Lynch points up while signing his opening song “Where It’s At”. The song is the title track of his 2014 album, Lynch’s second studio album.

From a boot accidentally hitting Kane Brown to him singing the hit “Thank God” with his wife Katelyn on stage, Brown’s concert was high-energy and lots of fun.

Brown came to Intrust Bank Arena on his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” last night and performed hits like “What Ifs” and “Be Like That,” along with his new single, “Bury Me in Georgia.”

I listen to a lot of different genres of music, and while country music isn’t for everyone, during the spring and summer, it’s one of my favorite feel-good music genres to listen to.

I first heard Brown back in 2018 when he performed “What Ifs” and I instantly fell in love with the song, so seeing the song performed in-person was a dream come true (even if my vocal chords are gone today).

LOCASH opened the concert and their last song performed, “I Love This Life,” had everyone waving their flashlights and singing, a great moment and a great way to start the show.

After, Dustin Lynch performed songs like “Thinking’ Bout You” and “Small Town Boy.” Lynch sounded amazing live and was an energetic and fun performer. My sister-law and I both thought he might as well have his own concert.

When Brown came on to perform, the audience went wild.

Throughout the whole show, he was doing an amazing job singing live, engaging the audience and just being humble. You could tell he was down-to-earth and spent his last few minutes on stage taking selfies with the audience’s phones and signing hats and boots.

One of the funniest moments at the concert was when a boot accidentally (I think) hit him below the belt.

Being a good sport, he signed the boot saying “good shot.”

I’m someone who just loves concerts and the atmosphere of singing out loud, even if very poorly, and just enjoying a moment where you’re not worried about everything else that’s going on.

I went to the concert with my mom and sister-in-law and it was definitely a moment I’ll cherish and remember forever.

A list of events at the Intrust can be found on their website.