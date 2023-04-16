Century II announces 23-24 Broadway lineup

Century II Concert Hall has been filled with shows and musicals this past year from “Legally Blonde” to “Anastasia,” and just announced its “23-24 Broadway in Wichita Series.”

The first show in the series is the two-time Tony award winning-show “SIX,” that will be coming to Century II from Sept. 19-24.

“From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power,” according to an announcement from The American Theatre Guild.

The second show in the series is “Annie,” and will come to Wichita Dec. 1-3.

“Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most,” an announcement from The American Theatre Guild said.

Also in December, Cirque Musical Holiday Wonderland is coming to Century II on Dec. 18.

“Audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer,” according to an announcement from The American Theatre Guild.

The fourth show in the series, “Come From Away,” will be coming to Wichita from Jan. 26-28, 2024.

“This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them,” according to an announcement from The American Theatre Guild.

The fifth show in the series, coming to Wichita from March 15-17, 2024, is “On your feet! The story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.”

“‘On your feet!’ is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan,” according to an announcement from The American Theatre Guild.

The final show in the series is “Mean Girls,” coming to Wichita from April 19-21, 2024.

“Mean Girls,” based on the movie, follows Cady Heron, Regina George and frenemies navigating highschool and social statuses.

“Mean Girls delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery,” New York Magazine said.

Pre-sale season tickets go on sale April 18 can be bought at BroadwayWichita.com or the Century II Box Office.