Keeping up with the crime log — July 6

The Wichita State Police Department (WSUPD) maintains a daily log of incidents on the WSU campus and surrounding area. Each case and its details can be accessed via the Crime Log website on the WSU homepage.

This week, some notable entries were:

Individual found sleeping in locker room

As summer temperatures rise, many – especially homeless individuals – are looking for cool places to sleep or rest in reprieve from the harsh summer sun. On the evening of June 28, an individual was reported to WSUPD after being found asleep in a locker room near Wilkins Stadium. The incident was filed as a ‘Suspicious Character’ encounter, and responding officers filed a report.

Car keyed

A criminal damage to property report was assigned to investigations last Thursday, June 29, afternoon after a vehicle parked on campus was found damaged by a car key – a method of vandalism commonly known as ‘keying.’ The vehicle was parked on 1945 N Research Plaza – near the WSUPD building. As of July 6, no arrests have been made.

Suspicious persons and criminal trespassing at the Hyatt

Hyatt Place, an on-campus hotel, called WSUPD several times this week in response to suspicious characters seen in and around the establishment.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on July 2, officers were called to assess a suspicious character. Later that same day, officers were called again to take a criminal trespass report from employees, which was later assigned to investigations.

Then, around 11:30 a.m. the same day, a third call – a second suspicious character report – was placed to WSUPD officers.

These incidents follow a battery arrest made earlier this summer at the hotel

Missing person located

On Sunday afternoon, a missing person’s report was filed by WSUPD officers after a student living at The Suites could not be found. After the initial report was filed, the resident was located and the missing person search came to a close.