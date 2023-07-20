Women’s basketball faces new teams in expanded conference

Kristy Mace Players DJ McCarty and Aniya Bell celebrate after the final buzzer at Saturday’s game. At their last home game, Shockers beat Temple 79-67.

The American Athletic Conference announced their conference schedule for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season on Thursday morning.

The women’s conference schedule will now match the men’s with 18 games total, up from last year’s 16 games.

Wichita State will get to play all six new teams in the American Athletic Conference: the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB), the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA), Florida Atlantic University (FAU), the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, the University of North Texas (UNT) and Rice University.

UAB, UTSA and FAU will all play the Shockers in a home-and-home series. This will be the first time UAB or FAU have visited the Roundhouse. The Roadrunners from UTSA last visited Charles Koch Arena in 2012 and lost 50-36.

Wichita State will also have home-and-home series against Temple and Tulsa.

The Shockers visit the Rice Owls, the Charlotte 49ers, UNT’s Mean Green and the University of South Florida Bulls.

The women’s team stunned the Bulls in last season’s conference tournament, making South Florida the first one-seed to lose in the quarterfinals.

At home, the team will play host to East Carolina, Memphis, Southern Methodist and Tulane.

The team’s non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season has not been confirmed. Season tickets can be purchased online at goshockers.com/tickets or by calling 316-978-FANS (3267).

The full conference schedule can be viewed here.