Men’s basketball non-conference schedule highlighted by renewed in-state rivalries

Just ahead of their departure for Greece, Wichita State men’s basketball has announced their full non-conference schedule.

The Shockers will first suit up for an exhibition game in Charles Koch Arena against Rogers State University on Oct. 29. The Hillcats are a Division II program out of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Their regular season begins with three consecutive home games against Lipscomb on Nov. 6, Western Kentucky on Nov. 9 and Friends University on Nov. 12.

Out of these three, Wichita State has faced Lipscomb most recently in 2019 in the two teams’ only matchup to date. Western Kentucky last played Wichita State in the fall of 2013, falling to the 35-1 squad 66-49.

The Shockers have not faced the Friends Falcons since February 1943 after regularly playing one another since the 1906 season.

After this early home stretch, the team will head to the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 16-19 in the HTC Center. The bracket has not been set so the Shockers could play any combination of the College of Charleston, Furman University, Liberty University, Vermont University, Coastal Carolina University, Saint Louis University and the University of Wyoming.

On Nov. 25 and 29, Wichita State will host the Norfolk State Spartans and the Richmond Spiders.

Missouri will be the team’s only true away game in their non-conference schedule, with the Shockers set to travel to Mizzou on Dec. 3.

The first of three neutral site games comes when Wichita State takes on South Dakota State University at INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

They close their non-conference schedule with a neutral site doubleheader on Dec. 21 and Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, where they will take on Kansas State and Kansas.

Conference matchups have been set and can be viewed here. Dates for conference games have not been announced.