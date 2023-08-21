Wichita State experiences network outage on first day of fall semester

Kristy Mace Wichita State University campus view from the third floor balcony of the Rhatigan Student Center on May 2.

Students, faculty and staff were met with a special surprise for the first day of classes: no Wi-Fi.

Wichita State experienced a brief network outage on Monday morning. While the outage occurred, any network users were unable to access university resources like Blackboard and myWSU or connect to campus Wi-Fi.

“My first class was a business class at 9:30,” Matthew Brown, a sophomore business major, said. ”We talked for about 40 minutes, and then our teacher attempted to pull up Blackboard and show us our assignments, but the Wi-Fi was down, and no one could do anything. We ended up leaving like 40 minutes early.”

This is the second university-wide outage of 2023, after a hacker targeted Wichita State’s network during the closing weeks of the spring semester.

IT Services worked to fix the issue and, according to WSU’s Rave Alert system, this outage has been resolved.

If you are experiencing any other issues, contact the ITS help desk.