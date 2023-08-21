Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State experiences network outage on first day of fall semester

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorAugust 21, 2023
Wichita+State+University+campus+view+from+the+third+floor+balcony+of+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center+on+May+2.
Kristy Mace
Wichita State University campus view from the third floor balcony of the Rhatigan Student Center on May 2.

Students, faculty and staff were met with a special surprise for the first day of classes: no Wi-Fi.

Wichita State experienced a brief network outage on Monday morning. While the outage occurred, any network users were unable to access university resources like Blackboard and myWSU or connect to campus Wi-Fi.

“My first class was a business class at 9:30,” Matthew Brown, a sophomore business major, said. ”We talked for about 40 minutes, and then our teacher attempted to pull up Blackboard and show us our assignments, but the Wi-Fi was down, and no one could do anything. We ended up leaving like 40 minutes early.”

This is the second university-wide outage of 2023, after a hacker targeted Wichita State’s network during the closing weeks of the spring semester.

IT Services worked to fix the issue and, according to WSU’s Rave Alert system, this outage has been resolved.

If you are experiencing any other issues, contact the ITS help desk.
About the Contributors
Trinity Ramm, Managing Editor
Trinity Ramm is the managing editor and former sports editor for The Sunflower. This is her second year on staff. She can be reached at [email protected].
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology and minoring in French. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

