Student Funding Committee meets to rework RSO allocations

Mia Hennen, Editor in ChiefAugust 29, 2023
Mia Henne
The Student Funding Committee discusses allocations for registered student organizations on Aug. 28. The committee met to rework the orginal budget for over 70 organizations.

On Monday night, the Student Government Association’s Student Funding Committee met to make decisions about funding for registered student organizations.

The committee went through over 70 organizations to either take away or add funds to each. The 70-plus organizations collectively requested over $700,000, while SGA had less than $200,000 to distribute.

The meeting came after organizations made their initial requests nearly a month ago. Several organizations attended Student Senate’s public forum on Aug. 23 to say that the funding they had been allocated wasn’t enough to operate — and in some cases — could lead to the organizations’ end.

At Monday’s meeting, The Sunflower requested the updated budget. SGA adviser Brandon McClain said The Sunflower will be sent the budget by Tuesday morning. As of 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, The Sunflower has yet to receive the budget.

At Wednesday night’s Student Senate meeting, the budget will be voted on by senators.
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.

