Student Funding Committee meets to rework RSO allocations

On Monday night, the Student Government Association’s Student Funding Committee met to make decisions about funding for registered student organizations.

The committee went through over 70 organizations to either take away or add funds to each. The 70-plus organizations collectively requested over $700,000, while SGA had less than $200,000 to distribute.

The meeting came after organizations made their initial requests nearly a month ago. Several organizations attended Student Senate’s public forum on Aug. 23 to say that the funding they had been allocated wasn’t enough to operate — and in some cases — could lead to the organizations’ end.

At Monday’s meeting, The Sunflower requested the updated budget. SGA adviser Brandon McClain said The Sunflower will be sent the budget by Tuesday morning. As of 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, The Sunflower has yet to receive the budget.

At Wednesday night’s Student Senate meeting, the budget will be voted on by senators.