Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Third time’s the charm: Student Senate revises student orgs funding budget

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorSeptember 3, 2023
The+Student+Senate+listens+to+student+organziations+present+during+public+forum+on+Aug.+30.
Mia Hennen
The Student Senate listens to student organziations present during public forum on Aug. 30.

The Student Senate decided to redo allocations yet again during Wednesday’s Senate meeting, going through the budget line-by-line and approving or amending each organization’s allotted amount.

According to Aaron Haynes, the chairperson who made the initial motion to divide the bill, the decision was due to worries over conflicts of interest. If the Senate voted on each individual organization rather than voting on the bill in its entirety, senators could abstain from organizations that they participate in.

Indian Student Association took the biggest hit throughout the entire process. They were originally allocated $10,000 under the voided appropriations budget and now sit at $6,900 after the Aug. 30 meeting.

Four other groups lost over $2,000 from the original appropriations process: Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity Inc., Association of Hindu Students in America, Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Both Shocker Racing: Baja SAE and Shocker Racing: Formula SAE saw the biggest variances between their original allocations and what they will likely receive for this fiscal year.

Baja SAE will receive $18,270 from SGA, a $13,270 difference from what they were allocated at the beginning of August. Formula SAE will receive $19,260, which is $15,760 gained from their initial allocation.

These appropriations are not final and will provide the basis for the 74 bills that are currently being processed by the Student Government Leadership, according to SGA adviser Brandon McClain. 

The full, uncodified appropriations budget can be found here.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Trinity Ramm, Managing Editor
Trinity Ramm is the managing editor and former sports editor for The Sunflower. This is her second year on staff. Ramm is a senior English Lit major and a sociology minor with a certificate in film studies. In her limited spare time, she can be found at the movie theater, browsing some obscure film database or crocheting. Ramm uses she/her pronouns.
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *