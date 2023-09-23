Numerous Shockers set personal bests at Greeno/Dirksen Invitational

Cheyanne Tull Lucy Ndungu, newcomer and one of Wichita State’s top runners comes across the finish line. Ndungu finished in first place in the JK Classic the a time of 17:42.5 in the 5k.

All of Wichita State’s runners recorded personal-best times at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska, as the men and women’s cross country teams each placed third out of seven teams in their division.

Junior Lucy Ndungu followed up a first place finish in her Wichita State debut two weeks ago at the JK Classic with a third place finish in the 5K race at Lincoln, running 17:19.7.

Junior Miranda Dick finished eighth in the women’s division with a 17:36.5 time, while senior Lubna Aldulaimi finished in 17:52.3 for 13th place.

In the men’s 8k, junior Zander Cobb paced the Shockers with an eighth place finish of 24:24.9. Sophomore Cesar Ramirez, senior Iestyn Williams and sophomore Aidan Reyna placed 15th through 17th with times of 24:46.0, 24:52.2 and 24:57.3.

The men’s team scored 97 points, while the women’s team had 66 points. Many of the top men’s runners sat out the meet in preparation for the upcoming Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Sept. 29.

Other Wichita State runners will compete in Missouri on the same day in the Gans Creek Classic.