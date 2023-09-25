PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday

Two students pour colors onto a sheet of paper during a spin art piece activity featured at the RSC's Throwback Thursday event. The annual pop-up event features an assortment of freebies and snacks popular during the 80's and 90's.
Cheyanne Tull is a first year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is a freshman fine arts major studying Graphic Design and photography. She is from Conway Springs, KS. She hopes to work freelance for outdoor magazines / news sources combining creativity,nature and rock climbing. Tull previously worked on her school's yearbook for two years. Tull uses she/her pronouns.