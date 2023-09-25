Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday

Cheyanne Tull and Garima ThapaSeptember 25, 2023

 

Garima Thapa
Two students pour colors onto a sheet of paper during a spin art piece activity featured at the RSC's Throwback Thursday event. The annual pop-up event features an assortment of freebies and snacks popular during the 80's and 90's.
About the Contributors
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter/Photographer/Illustrator
Cheyanne Tull is a first year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is a freshman fine arts major studying Graphic Design and photography. She is from Conway Springs, KS. She hopes to work freelance for outdoor magazines / news sources combining creativity,nature and rock climbing. Tull previously worked on her school's yearbook for two years. Tull uses she/her pronouns.
Garima Thapa, Photographer
Garima Thapa is a second-year photographer for The Sunflower.

