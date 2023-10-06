This week’s news in brief — Oct. 6

Wichita State to offer free headshots for faculty

Free headshots will be offered for WSU faculty and staff Wednesday, Oct. 11. The Office of Strategic Communications is hosting the event in the Rhatigan Student Center. The event is on a walk-in basis from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be more headshot photo events in the future.

Plaques created for Memorial ‘70 ceremony

A College of Engineering student created nearly 70 plaques for the Memorial ‘70 ceremony on Monday. Survivors of the accident along with loved ones of those who died in the wreck were given these plaques. The plaques were made of salvaged aluminum from Cessna Stadium, which had its east side torn down due to renovations and is where the WSU football team practiced.

Pink Merchandise available for Breast Cancer Awareness

During October, the Shocker Store will sell pink merchandise for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For each item sold, a dollar will be donated to support cancer patients and survivors in the area. The offer is available only while supplies last. Items can be bought both in-store and online.

The Purple Mile takes place this week

The Purple Mile is an annual domestic violence awareness walk that will take place Saturday from 9-11 a.m. There will also be a social service fair. The walk will begin on the north side of the Rhatigan Student Center.

FAFSA Forms to open in December

Due to changes on the 2024-2025 FAFSA, a new form will be available in December rather than Oct. 1. Some of the changes include “expanded eligibility” and a smoother process. Visit studentaid.gov for more information.

JCPenny Suit Up event to offer discounted professional clothing

Faculty and staff are invited to attend JCPenney’s Suit Up Event this Sunday. By bringing a Shocker ID, a 30% coupon will be given to purchase select professional wardrobe. The event is from 3-6 p.m. at JCPenney Towne East. Those interested in shopping online can text “SHOCKS” to 67292.

Fire alarm testing will occur throughout October

Annual fire alarm testing will begin in October between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. except in buildings where evening classes take place. Students studying may be affected by these fire alarms. Testing will not be done in the following buildings:

Residence Halls

Rhatigan Student Center

CAC Theater

Braeburn Square

Tuition assistance for spring semester opens

Applications are being accepted online for tuition assistance for the spring 2024 semester. The last day to apply is Friday, Dec. 1. Late applications will not be accepted.

Game Day Parking

As WSU men’s basketball season begins, Charles Koch Arena parking spaces will be reserved for Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organizations. These reservations will begin three hours before games. Signs will be put up on game days to notify students who should move their cars. For a full list of closure dates, click here.

Wichita State receives funding from the U.S. Department of Justice

$1.3 million has been awarded to the WSU Midwest Criminal Justice Institute to fund Crime Gun Intelligence Training and Education. This funding will allow WSU to make a new curriculum that will focus on addressing violent crimes and crime gun intelligence.