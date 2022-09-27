Cessna stadium’s renovation process has progressed

On Sept. 26, Wichita State released a press release regarding the approval of funding for phase 1A and 1B of Cessna Stadium.

Funding has been approved for the first set of renovations at Cessna Stadium.

The university’s of Board of Trustees approved the funding of phase 1A and 1B for the capital improvement plan monday morning. The project will cost approximately $11.8 million dollars.

Phase 1A is predicted to start in August 2023. Renovations during this phase will include underground utility work, a bermed grass seating area for spectators, free-standing field lights, ticket pavilion, restroom and storage buildings and a plaza.

Phase 1B is planned to start in June 2024. A reconfiguration of the eight lane track will widen the current field to accommodate a regulation-sized soccer field. New bleacher seating will be built on the north and south sides of the track to seat a total of 3,460 spectators.

The renovations will not affect the Kansas State High School Track and Field Championship and any meet hosted by the university’s track and field teams.

Demolition of the east stands are being handled as a separate capital improvement project. The west side of the stadium will remain standing for all state track and field and college athletic events.

updates to come