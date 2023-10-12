Women’s basketball sinks to 11th in preseason coaches poll

In a new-look American Athletic Conference, the Wichita State women’s basketball team was voted to finish 11th out of 14 teams in the preseason coaches’ poll.

No Shockers made the Preseason All-Conference First or Second teams.

Last season, Wichita State finished eighth in the AAC with a 6-10 conference record and 18-15 record overall.

The University of South Florida and East Carolina University, the current American Athletic Conference champions, both received votes to finish first in the league. South Florida won out with 10 first-place votes to East Carolina’s four.

The Shockers upset South Florida in the AAC Championship Tournament last spring in the quarter final round.

East Carolina graduate guard Danae McNeal was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year and as a unanimous preseason First Team All-Conference.

Women’s basketball will play an exhibition game against Missouri Southern State on Nov. 1 and officially begin their season at Oklahoma on Nov. 6.

The full conference preseason poll can be viewed here.