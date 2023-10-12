Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Women’s basketball sinks to 11th in preseason coaches poll

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorOctober 12, 2023
Jeniah+Thompson%2C+a+senior%2C+runs+the+ball+down+the+court+for+the+Yellow+Team+at+the+Oct.+7+scrimmage.
Kristy Mace
Jeniah Thompson, a senior, runs the ball down the court for the Yellow Team at the Oct. 7 scrimmage.

In a new-look American Athletic Conference, the Wichita State women’s basketball team was voted to finish 11th out of 14 teams in the preseason coaches’ poll.

No Shockers made the Preseason All-Conference First or Second teams. 

Last season, Wichita State finished eighth in the AAC with a 6-10 conference record and 18-15 record overall.

The University of South Florida and East Carolina University, the current American Athletic Conference champions, both received votes to finish first in the league. South Florida won out with 10 first-place votes to East Carolina’s four.

The Shockers upset South Florida in the AAC Championship Tournament last spring in the quarter final round.

East Carolina graduate guard Danae McNeal was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year and as a unanimous preseason First Team All-Conference.

Women’s basketball will play an exhibition game against Missouri Southern State on Nov. 1 and officially begin their season at Oklahoma on Nov. 6.

The full conference preseason poll can be viewed here.
About the Contributors
Trinity Ramm, Managing Editor
Trinity Ramm is the managing editor and former sports editor for The Sunflower. This is her second year on staff. Ramm is a senior English Lit major and a sociology minor with a certificate in film studies. In her limited spare time, she can be found at the movie theater, browsing some obscure film database or crocheting. Ramm uses she/her pronouns.
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

