Wichita mayoral candidates to stop at Wichita State on campaign trail

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorOctober 17, 2023
Mayoral+candidates+Lily+Wu+and+Brandon+Whipple+answered+questions+at+a+forum+on+affordable+housing+on+Oct.+11.+Wu+and+Whipple+will+have+their+next+debate+at+Wichita+State+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+18.
Cheyanne Tull
Mayoral candidates Lily Wu and Brandon Whipple answered questions at a forum on affordable housing on Oct. 11. Wu and Whipple will have their next debate at Wichita State on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Before Election Day on Nov. 7, mayoral candidates Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu will make a pit stop at Wichita State on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the CAC Theater from noon to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets or reservations are not required to attend.

During the event, co-partnered by The Wichita Beacon, Loud Light and the League of Women Voters, candidates will answer ten questions that come from a combination of WSU students and Beacon readers.

Each candidate will have 90 seconds to answer and 30 seconds for rebuttal. The forum will be moderated by Neal Allen, a WSU associate political science professor, and a Wichita State student, who has not been named.

Whipple and Wu have debated before at events hosted by KMUW and the Wichita Eagle and by the Wichita Journalism Collaborative and Wichita Habitat for Humanity. Another debate between the two candidates will air on KAKE on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the Office of Student Engagement, Advocacy and Leadership by either calling 316-978-7016 or emailing [email protected].
