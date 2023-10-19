Cross country takes home two top-five finishes to close regular season

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams completed their regular seasons with top five finishes at the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 13 in Peoria, Illinois.

The men’s team finished third at the meet, being beaten by Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the University of Illinois.

Redshirt junior Trey Rios had Wichita State’s lone top-ten individual finish during Friday’s meet, finishing in 10th place and joining junior Adam Rzentkowski and senior Jackson Caldwell in running a sub-25 minute race.

The women’s team was led to a fifth-place finish by redshirt junior Miranda Dick, who ran a personal best time of 21:30.6 for 17th place. Senior Lubna Aldulaimi also ran a personal best time of 22:00.2 for 41st place.

Junior Lucy Ndungu, whose race pace has earned her two American Athletic Conference (AAC) Athlete of the Week honors, did not race on Friday.

The Shockers will run again at the AAC Championships on Oct. 28 in Greenville, North Carolina.