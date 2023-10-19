Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Cross country takes home two top-five finishes to close regular season

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorOctober 19, 2023
The+mens+Cross+Country+team+begins+their+race+at+the+JK+Gold+Classic+on+the+new+course.+The+men+placed+first+overall+in+team+scoring+of+the+6k.
Cheyanne Tull
The men’s Cross Country team begins their race at the JK Gold Classic on the new course. The men placed first overall in team scoring of the 6k.

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams completed their regular seasons with top five finishes at the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 13 in Peoria, Illinois.

The men’s team finished third at the meet, being beaten by Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the University of Illinois. 

Redshirt junior Trey Rios had Wichita State’s lone top-ten individual finish during Friday’s meet, finishing in 10th place and joining junior Adam Rzentkowski and senior Jackson Caldwell in running a sub-25 minute race. 

The women’s team was led to a fifth-place finish by redshirt junior Miranda Dick, who ran a personal best time of 21:30.6 for 17th place. Senior Lubna Aldulaimi also ran a personal best time of 22:00.2 for 41st place.

Junior Lucy Ndungu, whose race pace has earned her two American Athletic Conference (AAC) Athlete of the Week honors, did not race on Friday.

The Shockers will run again at the AAC Championships on Oct. 28 in Greenville, North Carolina.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Trinity Ramm, Managing Editor
Trinity Ramm is the managing editor and former sports editor for The Sunflower. This is her second year on staff. Ramm is a senior English Lit major and a sociology minor with a certificate in film studies. In her limited spare time, she can be found at the movie theater, browsing some obscure film database or crocheting. Ramm uses she/her pronouns.
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a first year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is a freshman fine arts major studying Graphic Design and photography. She is from Conway Springs, KS. She hopes to work freelance for outdoor magazines / news sources combining creativity,nature and rock climbing. Tull previously worked on her school's yearbook for two years. Tull uses she/her pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *