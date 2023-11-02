Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Women’s basketball vs Missouri Southern State

In their lone exhibition game of the year, the women’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern State, 75-65, on Nov. 1 in Charles Koch Arena.
Kristy Mace and Cheyanne TullNovember 2, 2023
Following the Shocker win against the MSSU Lions, Aniya Bell waves to the audience. Wichita won their Nov. 1 exhibition match, 75-65.
About the Contributors
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a first year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is a freshman fine arts major studying Graphic Design and photography. She is from Conway Springs, KS. She hopes to work freelance for outdoor magazines / news sources combining creativity,nature and rock climbing. Tull previously worked on her school's yearbook for two years. Tull uses she/her pronouns.

