Cross country concludes season in Stillwater; Lucy Ndungu earns All-Region recognition

Shaylee Jacobs-Wilson, ReporterNovember 15, 2023
Lucy+Ndungu%2C+newcomer+and+one+of+Wichita+States+top+runners+pronounces+her+name+to+the+audience+at+the+JK+Gold+Classic+meet+at+Clapp+Park.+Ndungu+finished+in+first+place++with+a+time+of+17%3A42.5+in+the+5k.
Cheyanne Tull
Lucy Ndungu, newcomer and one of Wichita State’s top runners pronounces her name to the audience at the JK Gold Classic meet at Clapp Park. Ndungu finished in first place with a time of 17:42.5 in the 5k.

At the NCAA Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wichita State men’s and women’s cross country teams wrapped up their season. 

Junior runner Lucy Ndungu earned All-Region recognition and placed 22nd at the race. She was recognized with hardware as the 37th woman in Shocker history to be named All-Region.

The women’s team as a whole placed 20th out of 32 teams; the men finished 10th out of 28 teams. 

Senior Lubna Aldulaimi was the second runner for the women’s team to finish; she placed 105th to wrap up her collegiate running career. 

Junior Adam Rzentkowski led the men’s team, placing 27th. Junior Zander Cobb came close behind Rzentkowski, placing 34th. Senior Jackson Caldwell placing 52nd.

Host school Oklahoma State University took first place for both the women’s and men’s titles. 

Wichita State did not advance runners to the NCAA Championship and will now begin focusing on the upcoming indoor track and field season in the spring.

