Wichita+State+recognizes+Juneteenth+as+university+holiday

Wichita State University announced earlier this week that Juneteenth, a newly state-recognized federal holiday, will be designated as an official university holiday beginning in 2024. Like other official campus holidays and break periods, there will be no office hours or classes held in recognition of the holiday on June 19.

Juneteenth honors the announcement and enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas, and other rebelling southern states. Juneteenth commemorates a milestone in ending slavery in the United States and serves as a time for many to celebrate freedom and family.

Two months ago, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly established Juneteenth as a state holiday. Since this announcement, WSU joins Kansas State University and the University of Kansas in marking Juneteenth as a university holiday

Additional information regarding Juneteenth can be found on the National Museum of African American History and Culture website and the official Juneteenth website.