REVIEW: Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year comes to Wichita

Cheyanne Tull Pentatonix sings their first song at Intrust Bank Arena on Dec. 19. The members of the group are Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola.

My sister and I have sung along to Pentatonix every holiday season, as they have released a total of 96 Christmas songs. If I’m being honest, we listen not in holiday cheer.

As part of their tour, “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year,” Pentatonix stopped by Wichita for the first time on Dec. 19. This was a wonderful experience, and more sentimental, given that it was my little sister’s first concert at Intrust Bank Arena.

The members of the a cappella group are mezzo-soprano Kirstin Maldonado, tenor Mitch Grassi, baritone Scott Hoying, cellist and beatboxer Kevin Olusola, and bass Matt Sallee. Maldonado’s voice is so much more beautiful in person and each of them have undeniable range.

Most of the songs are with the a cappella band’s voices and their voices alone. The Wichita crowd got a wonderful cello boxing and drum duet from Olusola and Sallee midway through the show, which blew me away.

My sister and I’s favorite song was “White Winter Hymnal” because of the way they utilize clapping and snapping in addition to their voices to create the song.

The band had truly amazing holiday colors that went with each song and visuals on the screen that left me nostalgic. They wore coordinating colors, black suits and sparkly black suits and Maldonado wore a white and black dress.

They also had an acoustic session that almost brought me to tears. It was around love, family and holding all your loved ones close all year round, not just during holidays.

To close the show, Pentatonix said they hope to be back next year, and if they do, you’ll likely find me there.