Women’s basketball experiences first conference loss of the season

Road trips to opposing courts have continued to trouble Wichita State (5-9, 1-0 AAC) as the Shockers lost 76-64 to Rice University (7-5, 1-0 AAC) on Jan. 3.

The Shockers lost their first American Athletic Conference game of the season in the Fertitta Center. The Owls began their conference play with this win.

Sierra Morrow, senior forward, recorded a season-high three blocks. Sophomore forward Daniela Abies finished in double figures for the ninth time this year, tallying 14 points and nine rebounds on enemy territory.

During the first quarter, the Shockers put up a fight. After a back-and-forth battle in the beginning, the Owl’s Trinity Gooden stole the ball and tied the game.

At the end of the first half, the Shockers had a 10-2 run and fell three points behind Rice, 30-33.

Wichita State returned to take the lead by scoring the first five points of the third quarter, bringing them ahead by two points. Rice responded by scoring 12 points. The Owls took advantage of eight turnovers.

WSU committed 24 turnovers, and this continued to haunt the Shockers during the last quarter.

Rice played hard and maintained at least a nine-point lead for the rest of the game.