Vote allows Student Government Association to change make-up of Senate seats

The Student Government Association (SGA) will no longer have at-large senator seats, based on the uncertified results for the special election.

The special election from Jan. 22-24 allowed all degree-seeking students the chance to vote whether or not to eliminate at-large seats and raise the set number of college-based seats in the Student Senate.

The constitutional amendment passed with 73.87% of votes, or 246 students, voting to reallocate the Senate seats. 21.02% of students, or 70 votes, voted against the amendment, while 5.1%, or 17 voters, abstained.

Only 2.5%, or 333 of 13,000 eligible voters, participated in this special election.

The election, which was conducted online via ShockerSync, was set to start at 8 a.m. on Monday and ended at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The email announcing the special election was sent to students at 12:47 p.m. on Monday.

According to the SGA Uncertified Election Results, a formal announcement of the special election’s certification and ratification will be released on Friday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

The redistribution of Senate seats is intended to increase competition and productivity within SGA, according to Speaker of the Senate Kylee Hower. The constitutional amendment was first voted on by the Senate, who approved it on Dec. 6 after moving their meeting from the Rhatigan Student Center to a parking garage due to a gas leak.

According to SGA’s bylaws, the “Constitution shall be deemed amended if any proposed amendment receives a simple majority of the votes cast at special election of the Association called for that purpose.”

More information about the Senate Seat Reapportionment Act can be found here.