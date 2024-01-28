Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Applications open for 2024-2025 Student Government candidacy

Taliyah Winn, Assistant News EditorJanuary 28, 2024
The+Student+Senate+of+the+Student+Government+Association+sits+during+a+meeting+on+Aug.+31%2C+2022+%28File+photo%29.
Mia Hennen
The Student Senate of the Student Government Association sits during a meeting on Aug. 31, 2022 (File photo).

Candidacy declarations for the 2024-2025 Student Government Association session (SGA) are open. 

Those interested can apply on ShockerSync to begin the process of joining the organization. SGA is split into executive, legislative and judicial branches. Currently, there are openings for the executive and legislative branches. 

Any undergraduate and graduate student can run for candidacy. To be eligible for candidacy, students must attend at least one rules and regulations meeting.

Applications close at midnight on Feb. 25. 

The Executive Office is currently held by Student Body President Iris Okere and Vice President Sophie Martins.

Due to the Jan. 22-24 special election, SGA will no longer have at-large senator seats and has increased the amount of college-based seats.  If the Supreme Court finds the results constitutional, the changes will go into effect next semester.

To see open positions, descriptions of the branches and upcoming events, go here. Contact [email protected] for any questions.
Taliyah Winn, Assistant News Editor
Taliyah Winn is the assistant news editor for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore at WSU, double majoring in political science and journalism. In her spare time, Winn relaxes by drawing, weightlifting, and crocheting - usually while listening to music, YouTube videos, or Dungeons & Dragons podcasts. Winn uses she/her pronouns.
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.

