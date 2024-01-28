Special election appealed, Student Supreme Court places injunction on certifying results

The Student Government Association (SGA) has received a formal appeal of the special election where students voted to remove at-large senator seats while increasing college-based seats.

The Student Supreme Court justices voted 4-0 to accept the case and placed an injunction on the formal certification of the Senate Seat Reapportionment Act, which was initially intended to occur on Friday.

The appeal, submitted by former SGA Sen. Vishnu Avva, contends that passing the Senate Seat Reapportionment Act is unconstitutional because the special election did not have 7% of students vote. Only 2.5% of the student body participated.

This is the third appeal submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the special election process. At-large Sen. Andrew Bobbitt submitted two appeals, first on Jan. 22 and then on Jan. 23. The Supreme Court denied both requests and found the process constitutional.

According to Article IX of SGA’s Constitution, the “Constitution shall be deemed amended if any proposed amendment receives a simple majority of the votes cast at any election.” Article IX also states that a constitutional amendment “submitted in referendum” is only effective when passed with 7% of students voting in an election.

Avva claims that based on the article’s context, “election” and “referendum” are used interchangeably within this section; Avva’s interpretation would mean all constitutional amendments would need at least 7% of the student body to vote and not just a simple majority of votes.

In his appeal, Avva also argues that passing the Senate Seat Reapportionment Act violates SGA’s bylaws based on Article IX, which states, “Any constitutional amendment that receives a simple majority vote in the affirmative shall be considered adopted and enacted, provided that the minimum number of votes outlined in Article VIII of the Constitution is achieved.”

Avva claims that this means every constitutional amendment only passes if there is 7% voter participation.

Prior to Avva’s appeal, SGA Adviser Gabriel Fonseca confirmed with The Sunflower in an email that since this Constitutional amendment was brought up in the Senate, it only needs a simple majority vote.

In the fall semester, Avva submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging Student Body President Iris Okere’s cabinet appointments. The Supreme Court found Okere’s cabinet appointments constitutional.

Before filing his first appeal, Avva had shared frustrations about the application process for Okere’s cabinet positions, and in an SGA meeting, he called for Okere and Student Body Vice President Sophie Martins to resign.

Avva’s full appeal on the special election can be read here.

Supreme Court public hearing

The Supreme Court’s public hearing over Avva’s appeal on the special election will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center 233. The Court will decide whether the special election results are constitutional.

Students can attend, but the meeting won’t be livestreamed due to its “emergency nature,” according to an SGA press release. The public hearing was initially planned for Feb. 1 and then moved to Jan. 30.

Those interested in submitting testimony about this Supreme Court appeal can email [email protected]. Any testimony must be sent in before Monday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.