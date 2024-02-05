Shockers break records at weekend track and field meets

Junior Destiny Masters and freshman Brock Merz both broke school records over the weekend as the Shockers’ track and field teams traveled to Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska.

Record-breaking pentathlon in Manhattan

The Shockers competed in the Austra Skujyte Pentathlon and Steve Fritz Heptathlon at the Kansas State Multis on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Masters scored a total of 4,211 points to win the pentathlon, breaking Breanna Borman’s 2016 school record by 89 points.

The pentathlon consists of five events: 60-meters hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and an 800-meter flat race.

Masters placed first in the hurdles, high jump and long jump, second in shot put, and seventh in the 800-meter.

Masters now leads the American Athletic Conference in the indoor pentathlon and is No. 5 in NCAA Division I rankings.

Three other Shockers joined Masters in the top 10 of the event with junior Kenisa Meyer taking fifth and sophomores Tess Roman and Abby Klipstein taking sixth and seventh, respectively.

In the men’s heptathlon, Adria Navajon and Luke Czarnecki finished in fifth and eighth place.

Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational

Eight Shockers finished in the top five of their events throughout Friday and Saturday at the Husker Invitational.

Merz’s school-record-breaking time of 1:20.74 was only good for fourth place in the 600-meter race.

Masters continued her successes with a third-place finish in the women’s high jump, where she jumped 5-10 ½. Brady Palen also placed third in the men’s high jump with a 7-1 ½ clearance, putting him second in the conference in the event.

Junior Farrah Miller put herself at No. 2 in the American in the 800-meter race after running a 2:07.61 for fourth place.

Junior Lucy Ndungu, building off her cross country successes, had a fourth place finish in the women’s 3000-meter race.

The men’s team gathered fifth-place finishes in the men’s mile, 3000-meter and 60-meter hurdles.

Track and field will continue their indoor season on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10, as they head to the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility to compete in the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas.