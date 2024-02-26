Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Three Shockers win AAC track and field Championship titles; Wichita State finishes fifth

Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 26, 2024
Freshman+Hannah+Glennen+runs+in+sprints+on+Jan.+27+during+the+Wilson+Invitational.
Cheyanne Tull
Freshman Hannah Glennen runs in sprints on Jan. 27 during the Wilson Invitational.

Three Shockers won event titles in the track and field American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, over the weekend.

Junior Brady Palen won the high jump on the men’s side at 2.18m, junior Destiny Masters claimed the title on the women’s with 1.86m and junior Adria Navajon won in the men’s heptathlon with 5568 points.

Masters’ jump was a personal-best and the 11th-best mark in the nation. She also finished second in the women’s pentathlon, seventh in the long jump and eighth in the 60-meter hurdles to claim the AAC Most Valuable Performer award.

Navajon’s heptathlon victory was his third consecutive title. He had a strong overall performance, placing first in the hurdles and 60-meter dash and second in the 1000-meter run and pole vault. Junior Hudson Bailey finished third in the heptathlon with 5048 points.

In the high jump, Palen’s mark was a season-best and ranked 24th in the country. Freshman Luke Czarnecki placed third in the event with a 2.02m jump.

Wichita State’s men’s and women’s teams both finished fifth overall, with 70 and 48.5 points, respectively. South Florida claimed the men’s championship with 156 points, while Charlotte won on the women’s side with 107.

The other podium finishers for Wichita State were junior Farrah Miller, who finished second in the women’s 800-meter with a 2:04:68 time, and the men’s 4×400-meter relay team of junior Joakim Genereux, freshman Jason Parrish, sophomore Bryan Haney and sophomore Trace Spires, who placed third.

A full list of results can be found on goshockers.com.

Participants for the NCAA Indoor Championship will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The meet is scheduled for March 8-9 in Boston, Massachusetts.
