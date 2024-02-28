Women’s basketball drop game in overtime against Southern Methodist University

After a thrilling 3-point basket from freshman Salese Blow at the buzzer that sent the game into overtime, the Wichita State women’s basketball ultimately fell to Southern Methodist University on Wednesday night, 88-84.

“I was completely shocked, I turned around with my hands over my mouth, and I was like, ‘There is no way I just made that,” Blow said. “As soon as I put it up and saw it hit the backboard, I was like, ‘That’s crazy.”

The Shockers dropped to 4-12 in conference play and 8-20 overall. The Mustangs are now 8-8 in the conference.

Wichita State opened up a game with a trio of 3-pointers to take an early lead, 9-6. The Shockers continued to build up the lead to 16-12 on two layups from redshirt sophomore Jayla Murray before the first media timeout.

The Mustangs would go on a 10-0 run with a minute left in the first quarter. Blow made a layup to make the score 24-18. SMU responded with a live ball turnover to keep the lead at eight, 26-18.

Wichita State would try to chip away at the lead to finish the half 42-37.

The third quarter started with a free throw and jump shot from the Mustangs to expand the lead to 45-37. Junior Raissa Nsabua took matters into her own hands by making a 3-pointer to close the lead to five, 45-40.

After a two-minute dry spell from both teams, SMU opened up the game with a second-chance layup with just six minutes left in the third.

Wichita State answered with another 3-pointer and layup from Nsabua to make it 49-45.

With three seconds left in the quarter, sophomore Daniela Abies made a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game, 56-53. Abies missed the game against Charlotte due to concussion protocols and got cleared to play on Tuesday.

“It really … hurts her when she’s not out there helping us, and she’s just a big part of everything we do on both ends of the floor,” head coach Terry Nooner said.

To start the fourth, Ambah Kowcun made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 56, but SMU would not go quietly and scored in the next possession to make it 58-56. Kowcun evened the score once more at 58 after making a pair of free throws.

The Mustangs created a six-point lead against the Shockers with less than five minutes left in the game, 70-64. After a foul in the paint, Blow stepped up to make a pair of three throws, once again narrowing the lead.

The Shockers tied the game, 70-70, with less than three minutes left on two free throws from Blow before SMU called a timeout.

SMU would capitalize from a steal and subsequent layup to take the lead, 74-70.

Blow found herself at the free throw line once more, making both her free throws to give the Shockers some hope, 74-72. A defensive foul from junior Ella Anciaux allowed SMU to make two free throws, 76-72.

In the back-and-forth last few minutes of the fourth quarter, SMU was in the lead, but the Shockers would not give up. With less than 5 seconds left in regulation, Blow made the 3-pointer buzzer shot to send it into overtime.

Head coach Terry Nooner said the shot was a testament to Blow’s mental toughness.

“Just to be able to play that much on both ends of the floor, and she didn’t miss any free throws, which is big for us.”

A close game saw another tie, 84-84, after two free throws from Nsabua, but a pair of free throws and a layup sealed the deal for SMU.

Blow led the Shockers with 24 points, and Abies added 17, along with 13 rebounds.

With the next game being senior night, Nooner said he is hoping to inspire the team to win so that the seniors’ last game in Charles Koch Arena is memorable.

Wichita State women’s basketball will play their final home game of the season against the University of Texas at San Antonio on March 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.