Funding allocations discussed at Student Government meeting

Mitch Baker, Geology Club vice president, spoke about club fundraising during Wednesday’s Student Government Association (SGA) meeting. According to Baker, the Geology Club learns about natural sciences through camping, movie nights and a career exposition.

Baker said that smaller clubs like theirs have a difficult time advertising for funding.

“It’s a little concerning that some organizations feel inclined to ask for upwards of 20, 30, up to 50% of the SGA budget,” Baker said.

He said the Geology Club has made it a priority to not charge their club members or ask for donations.

“If every club is required to fundraise, we must consider the impact on students who may already be financially stressed, especially if they believe their student fees already cover (registered student organization) expenses,” Baker said.

He added that students from poor economic backgrounds may face stigma if they are unable to contribute financially.

“If students are expected to find donors, sponsors, or fundraise to support themselves, why should they remain (in) an RSO?” Baker said.

Rhatigan Student Center renovation resolution

The Student Government Association voted to update the language on a resolution that would support Rhatigan Student Center renovations.

Student Body Vice President Sophie Martins introduced a resolution at the Feb. 7 Senate meeting that would allow SGA to retain the amount of money taken for the RSC Remodeling Project Debt Service of 2014.

Although the funding for the RSC project came from student fees, SGA retaining the money will not increase student fees.

Eighteen senators voted in support of updating the language of the resolution to add clarification.

Other business

The WSU Storm Trackers and the Threads Club were recognized as student organizations.

SGA will also announce candidates for the 2024-2025 session on Friday.