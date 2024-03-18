Masters earns first and second-team All-American recognition in NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship

Wichita State Track and Field junior Destiny Masters earned two medals in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship in Boston, Massachusetts.

Masters placed sixth in the pentathlon and 12th in the high jump, earning First Team All-American honors in the pentathlon and Second Team All-American in the high jump.

Last year, Masters was named Second Team All-American in the outdoor high jump. Her two awards at the National Championship were her first in the indoor category, making her a three-time All-American award winner.

Friday

On the first day of the competition, Friday, March 8, Masters scored 4,338 points in the pentathlon. With a personal-best time of 8.32 in the 60-meter hurdles, Masters started the day in third with 1,057 points.

Masters cleared 1.84 meters in the High Jump event, earning her 1,029 points to take an overall lead with 2,086 points.

In the shot put, Masters threw 11.61 meters, which dropped her to second place in the competition. She maintained her second-place position as she jumped 6.06 meters in the long jump.

Masters stayed in the top eight and ran a personal best of 2:25.62 in the 800-meter event to finish sixth overall and earn First Team All-American recognition. Masters broke Wichita State’s record for points in the pentathlon and was the first Shocker to earn an All-American award in the event.

Saturday

On March 9, Masters placed 12th in the high jump after clearing 1.85 meters, earning Second Team All-American recognition.

Masters is the fourth Shocker woman to earn All-American recognition in the indoor high jump and the first since 2013.

Masters alone gave Wichita State a 43rd-place women’s team finish with three points. The University of Arkansas won the national title on the women’s side with 55 points.

The outdoor track and field season kicks off with the Shocker Spring Invitational in Cessna Stadium on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30.