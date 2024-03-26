Kenny Pohto becomes fifth men’s basketball player to enter transfer portal

For the second consecutive year, Wichita State men’s basketball junior forward Kenny Pohto has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Pohto becomes the fifth Shocker player to explore other schools, following redshirt freshman Trevor McBride, sophomore Isaac Abidde, junior Colby Rogers and sophomore Jalen Ricks, who left the team before the season.

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Pohto moved to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita for three years of high school before joining the Shockers.

Pohto averaged 14 minutes and five points per game his freshman year and became a starter as a sophomore, upping his averages to 8.7 points per game and 5.7 rebounds.

After his sophomore year, Pohto entered the transfer portal for two months before returning to play for coach Paul Mills at Wichita State.

He began this season as a starter but was swapped into a reserve role midway through the season, coming off the bench for junior Quincy Ballard. Pohto finished the season averaging four fewer minutes per game than the previous season but with slightly more points and rebounds.

In the transfer portal, Pohto can choose to return to Wichita State for his final year of eligibility or take his talents elsewhere. If Pohto leaves, Wichita State’s current roster will be left with only two big men: Ballard and junior forward Ronnie DeGray III.

Wichita State now has four scholarship slots available to offer prospective transfers in the portal. The deadline for entering the portal is May 1.